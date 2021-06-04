Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,424. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.