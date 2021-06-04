adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70. adidas has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

