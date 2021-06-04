Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €100.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.14 ($117.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DG traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €93.45 ($109.94). The stock had a trading volume of 636,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.48.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

