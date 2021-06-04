AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,497. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

