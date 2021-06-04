AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Greenlane accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $682,445. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

