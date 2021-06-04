AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 176,329 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 269,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,489,662. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

