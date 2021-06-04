Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,686. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.