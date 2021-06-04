Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth $477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omeros by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

OMER traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 456,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.