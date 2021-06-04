Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.