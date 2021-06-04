Keystone Financial Group Sells 30,690 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27.

