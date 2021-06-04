Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

