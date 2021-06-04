Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 296.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

