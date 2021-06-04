Jennison Associates LLC Buys 360,332 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7,784.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.