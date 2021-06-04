Keystone Financial Group Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 646,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.