AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,444 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

