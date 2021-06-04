AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

