Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $57.99

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $59.82. Genesco shares last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 59 shares.
GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.
The stock has a market cap of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
