Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $57.99

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $59.82. Genesco shares last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 59 shares.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The stock has a market cap of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

