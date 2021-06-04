Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $28.42

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.69. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

