Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $644.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.