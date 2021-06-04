Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.54

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.