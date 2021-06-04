Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.54

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
