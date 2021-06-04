Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.09. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 8,120 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

