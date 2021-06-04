Keystone Financial Group Has $500,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $395.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

