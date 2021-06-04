Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.