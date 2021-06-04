Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.74. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

