Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

