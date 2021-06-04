Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 18,763 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.