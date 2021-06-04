SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $25,944.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00294839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00241153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.01108698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.38 or 1.00085521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

