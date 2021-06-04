Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

