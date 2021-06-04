Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $309.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

