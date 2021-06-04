Head to Head Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 495.86 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.77 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 42.93 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.23

Aethlon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82% Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 113.44%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Motus GI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motus GI beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

