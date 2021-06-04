Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

