Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

