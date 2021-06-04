General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

