PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,533 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 889,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

