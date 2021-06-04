The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

