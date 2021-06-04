Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,197 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

