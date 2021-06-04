Novare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,835 Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Shares of PWC opened at $123.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.