Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

