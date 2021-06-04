Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hawkins worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $716.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.