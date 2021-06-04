Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.