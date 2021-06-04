Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

