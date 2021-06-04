Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $213.10 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $213.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.44. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.19.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

