Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.99 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

