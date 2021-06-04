DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.77 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. DeXe has a total market cap of $19.77 million and $20.13 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeXe has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00016697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00077832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.57 or 0.00990059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.09818278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00051001 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,888 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

