stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,618.25 or 0.07209210 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $34,595.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00293619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00239824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.01111149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.60 or 0.99949052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 458,007 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

