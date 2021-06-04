Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.19. 3,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,582. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

