eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $64.92. 54,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

