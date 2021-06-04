Covenant Partners LLC Sells 13,780 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. ING Groep comprises 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 66,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

