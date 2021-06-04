Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,153,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 82,669,789 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.