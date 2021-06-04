Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,780,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,935,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

